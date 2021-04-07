Akroma (AKA) Hits Market Capitalization of $10,801.29

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $10,801.29 and approximately $5.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,986.39 or 0.03525466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

