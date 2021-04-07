Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 7,125 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.73. 239,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,313. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.