Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 7,125 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.73. 239,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,313. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
