Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Jeffrey A. Bedell Sells 2,061 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $180,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,671,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,313. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Alarm.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

