Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at Imperial Capital

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Imperial Capital to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

ALRM traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $85.73. 239,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,423.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,926. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Alarm.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alarm.com by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

