Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:AIN opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 over the last 90 days. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

