Alchemint Standards Hits Market Cap of $139,442.92 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $139,442.92 and approximately $857.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00068944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00254864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.30 or 0.00761303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,587.10 or 1.00582572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.