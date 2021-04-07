Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Cap Tops $48.30 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a market cap of $48.30 million and $1.46 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00056692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.14 or 0.00633629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00080482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,026,356 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

