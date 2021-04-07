Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $547.28 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Algorand has a market cap of $3.52 billion and $547.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002350 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00053559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00310940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00029947 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003106 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 256% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,257,580,705 coins and its circulating supply is 2,638,808,138 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars.

