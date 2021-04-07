Algorand (ALGO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $576.87 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002286 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and approximately $576.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00299919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00031112 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002991 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 318.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006567 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,240,891,196 coins and its circulating supply is 2,622,322,855 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

