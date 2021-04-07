Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $81,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 237.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $116,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 166.0% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 146,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $230.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

