Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.94. 1,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,412,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.