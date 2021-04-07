Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 14th (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ALGS) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 14th. Aligos Therapeutics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

ALGS opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $37.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,517,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.