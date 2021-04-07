ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $16,548.56 and approximately $107.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00056367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.19 or 0.00630771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,078,631 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars.

