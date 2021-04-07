Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) vs. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Financial Analysis

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions 24.28% 21.36% 17.68%

76.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Allegro MicroSystems and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 0 11 17 0 2.61

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $174.88, indicating a potential downside of 6.47%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 9.20 $814.80 million $5.21 35.89

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Allegro MicroSystems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to OEMs and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales representatives. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

