ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

