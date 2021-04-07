Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.80

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.80 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 94.90 ($1.24), with a volume of 1089018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.23).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of £508.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Alliance Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

