AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of AllianceBernstein worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 54,057 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,473. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 153.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.