AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Up 0%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ)’s share price was up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 27,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 31,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.