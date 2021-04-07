Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 929393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.30).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £55.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05.

In other news, insider Harry Rein acquired 24,344 shares of Allied Minds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,572.88 ($8,587.51).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

