Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.40% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $49,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $222,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

