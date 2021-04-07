Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Up 3.3%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. 3,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 382,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $662.37 million, a PE ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

