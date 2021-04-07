AllSafe Achieves Market Cap of $371,207.52 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. AllSafe has a market cap of $371,207.52 and approximately $46.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00050939 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.