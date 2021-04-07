AllSafe One Day Volume Reaches $162.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $366,167.63 and approximately $162.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

