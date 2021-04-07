ALLY 1-Day Volume Tops $23,679.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $23,679.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.46 or 0.00634185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

