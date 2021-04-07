Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

ALLY opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,103.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,126 shares of company stock worth $1,062,442. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

