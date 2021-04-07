Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report ($1.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.04). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

ALNY opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $103.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

