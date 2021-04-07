Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.04) and the highest is ($1.39). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $135,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY stock opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

