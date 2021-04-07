Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Up 98.6% Over Last Week

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 98.6% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00277065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.00770700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,701.36 or 1.00582362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

