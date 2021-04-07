Alpha Coin Market Cap Reaches $21,527.30 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $21,527.30 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 72.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,278.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $625.57 or 0.01111556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.49 or 0.00421999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00063606 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001544 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.