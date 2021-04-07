Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $91.68. 1,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,028. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

