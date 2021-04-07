Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

AMD stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 179,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,432,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

