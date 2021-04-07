Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,657 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $360.23. 7,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,442. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

