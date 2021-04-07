Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Tops $7.75

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for about $7.75 or 0.00013724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $54.18 million and approximately $118,532.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00619787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,993,205 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

