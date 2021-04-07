Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $4,853,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

GOOG traded up $19.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,244.18. 36,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,182.23 and a 1 year high of $2,237.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,075.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,816.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

