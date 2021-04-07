Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Alphabet worth $1,752,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,224.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.23 and a 52 week high of $2,237.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,075.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,816.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

