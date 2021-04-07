Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GOOGL traded up $27.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,236.85. 28,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,064.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,808.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,177.25 and a 12-month high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,108.21.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.
