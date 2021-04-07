Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $23.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,232.32. 38,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,177.25 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,064.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,808.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.