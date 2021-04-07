Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Alphabet worth $1,853,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,209.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,064.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,808.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,177.25 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,108.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.