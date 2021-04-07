Alphacat (ACAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $460,059.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Alphacat has a market cap of $5.58 million and $460,059.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00257533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.21 or 0.00775249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,747.56 or 0.99937695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

