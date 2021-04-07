Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Stock Price Up 1%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.55. 22,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 37,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Alsea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

