Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$656.18 million and a PE ratio of -24.34. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.20.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

