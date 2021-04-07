Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $10.57

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $10.97. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 79 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 1.72.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
