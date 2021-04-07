ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.32% of ALX Oncology worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

