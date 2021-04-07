Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

Shares of AMZN traded up $59.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,282.82. The stock had a trading volume of 117,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,172.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,997.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

