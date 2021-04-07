Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $63.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,287.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,997.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

