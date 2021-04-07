Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $55.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3,278.90. 108,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,997.62 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,172.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.