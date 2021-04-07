Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $48.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,272.52. 75,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,172.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,997.62 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

