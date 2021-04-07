Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $44.91 on Wednesday, hitting $3,268.73. The stock had a trading volume of 69,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,997.62 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

