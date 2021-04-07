Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $33.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,257.60. 50,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,997.62 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,172.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

