AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan Sells 39,980 Shares

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AMC Networks stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,735. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $83.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in AMC Networks by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in AMC Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
