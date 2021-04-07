AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan Sells 39,980 Shares

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,735. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $83.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in AMC Networks by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in AMC Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.